Poppy Announces New Album Flux for September 2021 Release and Shares Animated Video for Title Track

Poppy has just announced the release of her forthcoming album Flux, which is due out later this year. Along with the announcement, Poppy has shared her new single “Flux,” which was released alongside an animated music video.

“Flux” is a highly energetic and progressive tune with a music video that perfectly portrays the aura the song gives off. The entire video is full of eye-catching pastel colors with a variety of shapes, sizes, objects and characters. Poppy is shown walking through what looks like a real life candyland.

Poppy’s forthcoming album is due to be released on September 24 via Sumerian Records and was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen. Aside from her A Very Poppy Christmas and EAT – NXT EPs, Flux will be the first album release from the artist since I Disagree (more), which was released in August of 2020.

At the end of last year, Poppy announced that she was working on a few projects and at the time was already 95% done with one of them. The information was given in an interview she had done with Spin, where she elaborated more on her transition from pop to metal. The projects, which included her recording music in Los Angeles with her touring band, she had been working on were a result of the transition. Flux was an end result of those projects.

To continue her new evolution, Poppy released her song “Her,” which was also produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, at the end of June. The track was her second single following her rendition of Jack Off Jill’s “Fear of Dying.” The cover was featured on the EAT – NXT Soundtrack, which was created from a sponsorship between WWE and Sumerian Records. While Poppy has previously incorporated metal into some of her music, she has really taken it to the next level with her most recent releases as well as her future material.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Flux Track List:

1. Flux

2. Lessen The Damage

3. So Mean

4. On The Level

5. Hysteria

6. Her

7. Bloom

8. As Strange As It Seems

9. Never Find My Place