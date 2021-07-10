Deftones and Gojira Postpone Tour to Spring 2022

Home News Kaido Strange July 10th, 2021 - 10:51 AM

Deftones and Gojira have come together to once again postpone their upcoming 2021 tour to spring of 2022 as reported by Pitchfork. The tour will now start in Portland, Oregon on April 14, 2022. The announcement came on Deftones’ Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deftones (@deftones)

The band states that due to the restrictions of the pandemic they have moved the tour in the hopes that all or most restrictions will be loosened by then. They also announce that the band, Poppy will not be joining them on their rescheduled North American dates, and that they have gone ahead and added some new shows to their 2022 tour. Deftones and Gojira will now be stopping at Las Vegas, Nashville and Cincinnati.

Deftones have also stated that fans with tickets will receive a direct email if they wish to get a refund due to scheduling conflicts.

It has been a busy year for Deftones, some members of the band made appearances on Two Minutes to Late Night. Deftones have appeared on Slay At Home (a virtual festival). They will perform this year at the Rockville lineup, and No Joy covered Deftones’ “Teenager (From Heaven).”

Gojira has released a new album, with “The Chant” as a single. Gojira will be performing at the Knotfest 2021. They will also have a winter tour this year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat.