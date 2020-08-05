Frank Ocean’s 18 Year Old Brother Dies in Car Crash

Home News Aaron Grech August 5th, 2020 - 11:08 PM

Ryan Moore, the brother of alternative R&B superstar Frank Ocean, passed away on Sunday following a tragic car crash in Thousand Oaks, California according to a local news report. Moore, who also goes under the name Ryan Breaux, was only 18 years old. His death was reported by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Moore was featured on “Futura Free” the final track of Ocean’s 2016 studio album release Blonde, where he speaks during an interview. Moore reportedly tweeted: MY INTERVIEW IS ON THE ALBUM. I WAS LIKE 11 MY VOICE WAS SO HIGH,” upon discovering his feature on the album.

When asked what he would do on his last day on Earth on “Futura Free” Moore stated:

“Everything that was on my bucket list, like I don’t know, there would just be a lot of things I’ll do, probably spend a lot of time with my family and tell the I’m going away and probably… I don’t know. There’s a lot of things you could do.”

He also said he would like to switch bodies with his brother to “see how much work he has in one day, just to be in the life of him.” An image of the late Moore can be seen below alongside his mother, Katonya Breaux.

Ocean released a new song titled “DHL” last year, which served as his first original song since 2017. The artist was set to perform at Coachella this year, with a headlining appearance alongside Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott, however the event was cancelled.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara