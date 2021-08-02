Psycho Las Vegas Announces Due to Visa Issues Mayhem, Satyricon Won’t Play 2022 Festival; Black Crippled Phoenix, Emperor, Watkins Not Likely To Play

Home News Ellie Lin August 2nd, 2021 - 7:11 PM

Several acts at the August music festival Psycho Las Vegas will not be able to visit the United States after COVID-19 travel restrictions were tightened in response to the new Delta variant that’s sweeping the country. The confirmed cancellations are Mayhem, MGLA and Satyricon. Emperor, Watain, Crippled Black Phoenix, Cult of Fire and Psychlona are petitioning to enter the US under the National Interest Exception, Psycho Las Vegas stated in an Instagram post.

“Due to the ongoing international travel ban to the United States, the following artists have postponed their appearance to next year’s event and will not be performing this August: Mayhem, MGLA, and Satyricon. All of these bands have approved visa petitions, but unfortunately their local embassies remain closed or prohibitively backlogged,” the festival wrote in a post on Monday afternoon. “Efforts are continuing for Emperor, Watain, Crippled Black Phoenix, Cult of Fire, and Psychlona, who have all petitioned to enter the United States under the National Interest Exception. Please understand that it is unlikely that they will be able to achieve this exception, despite our best efforts.”

The festival previously announced that the determination of these acts’ performance would occur on August 2. Psycho Las Vegas has had turbulence since the announcement of the 2021 festival– it was originally scheduled for May 2021 but was pushed to August. The lineup has shifted regularly, several acts were forced to postpone to the 2022 festival in May.