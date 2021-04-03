Psycho Las Vegas to Announce New Revised Lineup for 2021 Festival in May

Home News Kaido Strange April 3rd, 2021 - 2:02 PM

Heavy metal and alternative rock music festival Psycho Las Vegas has announced yet another change to their lineup siting Covid-19 concerns. Although the event is still scheduled for August 2021, today via Instagram they announced the news that some bands/artists may have pulled out due to the pandemic and so that’s led to the festival organizers to work diligently to rejig the lineup.

Some of the bands have asked to come back for 2022, hoping that things will be much improved by then (with little to no restrictions, this includes freedom to travel for some bands), the full new lineup is not yet revealed, the festival has teased that it will release the full lineup in May. Many of the headlining acts were carried on from the previous year that didn’t take place due to the pandemic.

Whether or not the headliners are on board is yet to be known, as Danzig, Mercyful Fate, and Emperor were scheduled to perform for this year, along other acts such as The Flaming Lips, Dengue Fever, Mayhem, Blonde Redhead, Ulver, Zola Jesus, and many more. The organizers have allowed refunds for fans if they still wish to get one.

Psycho Las Vegas has been a staple for Las Vegas (and Clark County) for quite a number of years now. Usually taking place at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Las Vegas’ infamous strip. Like most places, Las Vegas has taken a big hit due to the pandemic and although numbers have been steady for a while, the general public still has a fear of letting loose the hard regulations in place to keep everyone safe. Still, with the government’s announcement of how great the vaccination program is going there is plenty of optimism about the near future, especially this summer.

In the meantime, artists such as Danzig have been trying to stay busy by producing music and releasing it online. The Flaming Lips performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Whilst Zola Jesus released a cover version of Black Sabbath’s “Changes”.