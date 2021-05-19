Psycho Las Vegas Announces Previously-Announced 2021 Performers Mercyful Fate, Boris, At The Gates, Katatonia, Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder and Bömbers Will Postpone to 2022

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 19th, 2021 - 6:02 PM

Psycho Las Vegas revealed that some of the bands from their initial 2021 lineup have decided to postpone their appearances at the festival from 2021 to 2022, including Mercyful Fate, Boris, At the Gates, Katatonia, Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder and Bömbers. As promised in April, a revised lineup will be announced this Friday, May 21.

“We understand that some of you may no longer wish to take the ride with us this August,” the festival stated. Refunds will be made available here on Friday alongside the revised lineup announcement, so ticket holders can decide whether they’re still interested in going to the festival this year. However, ticket transfers from 2021 to 2022 are not currently available, so fans that were mainly interested in the now-postponed bands will have to request a refund and wait until tickets go on-sale for the 2022 festival when it’s announced.

The postponed acts aren’t the only artists who were announced for the 2021 festival that won’t be on the final lineup. Psycho Las Vegas’ website notes that Windhand, Blue Öyster Cult, Warpaint, Kaelan Mikla, Mephistofeles, This Will Destroy You and Thursday have canceled their performances completely.

Although Psycho Las Vegas hopes that the remaining artists from the original lineup will stick with the 2021 event, they give a disclaimer that they can’t guarantee that that will be the case. If the festival goes as currently planned otherwise, it will take place at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV on August 20-22. It will operate according to Clark County’s COVID-19 guidelines, which require temperature checks and masks to be worn for non-vaccinated attendees at minimum.

Mercyful Fate’s appearance at Psycho Las Vegas would have been one of their first concerts in more than twenty years. Fans will have to wait until next year to see the reunion of their legendary vocalist King Diamond with founding guitarist Hank Shermann as well as mid-’90s members Bjarne Thomas Holm and Mike Wead on drums and guitar, respectively.

Boris may not be playing Psycho Las Vegas this year, but they did share an interactive 360 degree ‘In Your Head’ livestream experience in April. Their last album was a collaboration with Japanese noise musician Merzbow called 2R0I2P0, following their heavy July 2020 record, NO.

At the Gates has a new album called The Nightmare of Being planned for release on July 2 via Century Media Records. At the end of April, they shared a music video for a new song called “Spectre of Extinction.”