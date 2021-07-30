Lollapalooza Reports That 90% of First-Day Attendees Showed Proof of Vaccination

Home News Dylan Clark July 30th, 2021 - 9:06 PM

Per Rolling Stone, Lollapalooza claims that 90% of its attendees showed proof of vaccination when they entered the festival on its first day Thursday. According to the festival’s official Twitter account, 8% showed proof of a negative COVID-19 test, and another 600 individuals showed up without paperwork and were turned away.

“The park is looking at over 90% vaccination rate,” Lollapalooza co-organizer Etty Lau Farrell said in a short interview. “So good job everyone, keep it up!”

The event requires proof of either full vaccination or a negative covid test that was taken within 72 hours of showtime. Unvaccinated attendees are also required to wear masks.

The city of Chicago has done its part in incentivizing Lollapalooza enthusiasts into getting vaccinated, as the city recently held “Lolla Day” on June 26. Any Chicago resident who booked an appointment at one of the four designated vaccination sites in the city was promised a pass for the festival.

After the city gave the festival the go-ahead in May, the lineup was announced to consist of headliners Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator and Miley Cyrus, as well as other acts such as Journey, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch.

Thursday’s show was an exciting opening day for Lollapalooza, as festival-goers were treated to headliner Miley Cyrus’ medley of her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop” and Pixies classic “Where is My Mind.”