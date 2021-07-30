Woman Who Went Missing at Rolling Loud Miami Found in Stable Condition

Home News Dylan Clark July 30th, 2021 - 8:03 PM

Ashley Espinosa-Sanchez, who was reported missing at the Rolling Loud Miami music festival, has reportedly been found by the Miami Gardens Police Department in stable condition, according to Pitchfork. According to her cousin Demitria Madrigal, Espinosa-Sanchez, who is 23, may have allegedly been drugged by a friend.

Before going missing, Espinosa-Sanchez was last seen by her friend Nicholas Prevost on the night of Saturday, July 24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The two had driven from Tallahassee together to attend the festival, and upon arriving at the event, Espinosa-Sanchez allegedly handed Prevost her phone before getting lost in the crowd. According to Prevost, he waited for her after the end of Don Toliver’s set, but she never returned. Prevost then filed a missing persons report and searched for Espinosa-Sanchez at multiple hospitals.

According to childhood friend Amber Hicks, Espinosa-Sanchez allegedly has a history of suffering from manic episodes. Hicks expressed concern over Espinosa-Sanchez’s whereabouts, as she hasn’t come to work in several days. “She’s there all day everyday, typically,” Hicks said. “That’s how we really know she’s lost because she hasn’t, like, been working or anything.”

Espinosa-Sanchez was reportedly seen by detectives on surveillance video on Monday at the lost and found at Hard Rock Stadium. In a press release, the Miami Gardens Police Department stated the following: “Video shows she was in the company of an unknown black male, 5’10”-6’0″, thin build, wearing long dark pants, black T-shirt, red shirt tied around waist, dark sneakers, and a light-colored hat. The video also shows Ms. Espinoza-Sanchez was wearing the same romper from Saturday. However, instead of sneakers she was wearing long black socks with sandals that appeared too large for her feet. Video shows Ms. Espinoza-Sanchez and the black male appear to part ways on foot in opposite directions. She was last seen walking towards parking lot #18. It is possible Ms. Espinoza-Sanchez is still in the area.”

This year’s Rolling Loud Miami has also seen other forms of adversity. Perhaps a bad omen, a large on-stage video wall collapsed just a day before the event was set to begin. According to event organizers, nobody was injured. During his performance at the festival, DaBaby uttered an anti-LGBTQ+ statement. Backlash to the controversy included collaborator Dua Lipa taking to social media to issue a statement condemning the rapper’s comments, saying she was “surprised and horrified.”