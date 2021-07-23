Video Wall at Rolling Loud Miami Collapses Day Before Festival

Home News Ellie Lin July 23rd, 2021 - 2:04 PM

A large wall that was supposed to display videos on stage collapsed just a day before the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami. Festival organizers say no one was injured in the collapse but did not say why the wall collapsed. According to WPLG Local 10, the structure remained on the ground as of 1 p.m. Friday, July 23. Doors for Rolling Loud Miami opened at 4 p.m. ET.

The wall apparently collapsed over a stage on July 22 and festival organizers covered it with a tarp and announced the collapse on Twitter. “In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages. Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 22, 2021



