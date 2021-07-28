Doc Coyle Says A Big Portion of Bad Wolves’ Fanbase “Has Essentially Been Radicalized Against The Band”

Home News Alison Alber July 28th, 2021 - 2:57 PM

Just two days ago, the former Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext announced that he was suing Bad Wolves’ manager Allen Kovac, because he allegedly felt pushed out of the band by the manager and CEO of the band’s record label Better Noise Music. He alleged this was because he was a Trump supporter. The singer also claims that Kovac allegedly used racial slurs to belittle the frontman. Vext left the band in the beginning of this year.

Now, PRP reports, that the Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle reacted to the lawsuit and allegations made by Vext. He did so as part of his podcast The Ex-Man with Doc Coyle. The reaction came after Kovac already sent out an official statement labeling the allegations as “categorically false.”

In his podcast, Coyle clarified that he and the band are not being sued, “yet.” He also goes on by calling it a “sort of no-win situation, when you’re dealing with someone who’s a troll, or just trolls in general.” With this he is referring to the statement released by Vext via an article by TMZ and Kovac’s response with an actual press release. Coyle continues by explaining that sometimes it’s best not to feed into the drama by just not responding to trolls. “The way they win is by getting you to react”, the guitarist says. “And when your kind of day-to-day thing is drama, and having something… It’s like playing tennis right? Like I need someone to hit the ball back.”

Coyle later explains that he feels like even though the band has been silent about the whole drama at the moment, this is about to change. He goes on saying that he thinks it’s important to be open, “because our fanbase, or a big portion of the fanbase has essentially been radicalized against the band under false pretenses.” Th artist ends his statement by expressing confidence in their new upcoming album with their new singer Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz, and that he just wants to play music and have fun.

This was not the first time the guitarist spoke out after Vext made headlines. Last year, Vext said he allegedly never experienced any racism in America and doubted the legitimacy of the movement. Coyle then shared a post saying he “wholeheartedly disagrees” with the singer.