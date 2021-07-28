Low Unveil Artistic Music Video for Ethereal New Track “Disappearing”

Home News Gasmyne July 28th, 2021 - 5:06 PM

Low shares “Disappearing,” their new song for the album Hey What. The new album will be released on September 10 via Sub Pop accompanied with a music video. The video should not be watched by those younger than 18 or uncomfortable with nudity.

Low is made of married couple, Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker. They focused on depressed classics in 2001 with Things We Lost in the Fire. While their recent 2018 work Double Negative, introduced a dystopian of noises and fragmented melodies. Low’s new album does use this new musical concept with “Disappearing.”

When the music video first starts the vocals start off out of harmony. This keeps up while also beginning to fragment when the video starts to pick up speed. To really understand what’s happening viewers will need to stay focused more on the video than the limited vocals. As stated before, those uncomfortable with nudity or under 18 shouldn’t watch this the video because the main aspect is a semi-nude man being the model in an online art class. If viewers wanted to, they could skip halfway through the video because the model puts on a dress and shows off how it looks on him. After he is done modeling in the dress, he takes it back off puts on his clothes and waves by to the students who drew him and cleans up his makeshift studio.

