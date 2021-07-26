Kat Von D Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Jerry Morales July 26th, 2021 - 10:41 PM

Well-known tattoo artist turned singer Kat Von D has announced upcoming U.S. tour dates for the fall in support of her debut album titled Love Made Me Do It. The tour dates will be supported by electronic rock duo Prayers.

The four date tour will kick off on September 27 in Phoenix, AZ at the Van Buren and will feature stops in San Diego, CA on September 28 at the House of Blues and in Los Angeles, CA on September 30 at the Belasco. The tour will officially end in San Francisco, CA on October 2 at August Hall. The shows are expected to feature a live band and a contortionist.

Von D’s debut album is set to be released on August 27. The album has spawned three singles: “Exorcism,” “I Am Nothing” and “Enough.” Love Made Me Do It will feature collaborations with Dave Grohl, Linda Perry, Dave Sitek, Peter Murphy, Danny Lohner, Ladyhawke and Charo.

“With anything I’ve ever created, I always hope audiences enjoy the final product,” says Von D in regards to the album. “The music should speak for itself. I’ve spent years tattooing lyrics, album covers, band logos, and song titles on people. I hope this music translates on the same level to listeners.”

The tour will feature the opportunity to meet and hang out with Von D and her band through “Meet & Greet” and “VIP” upgrade packages. For more information on tour dates, tickets and upgrade packages, click here.

Who’s coming to our first warm up shows before our upcoming tour with special guests PRAYERS?! TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY! Sign up to my email list at https://t.co/OMWKXoMyx9 to be the first to know! pic.twitter.com/RXfZ3rrpG0 — Kat Von D (@thekatvond) July 20, 2021

Kat Von D Love Made Me Do It Tour Dates

9/21 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

9/28 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

9/30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

10/2 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall