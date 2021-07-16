Kat Von D Announces Debut Album Love Made Me Do It for August 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Enough”

Home News Kaido Strange July 16th, 2021 - 10:38 AM

Tattoo artist and musician Kat Von D has announced her debut album Love Made Me Do It will be released on August 27, 2021. Along with the news Kat Von D has also released a new single, “Enough.”

The song has an immediate dark synth sound perfect for an industrial-style club. It’s clearly a dark ballad for fans of this style of music. The song’s lyrics are full of emotion and turmoil over a difficult relationship. Much like her previous single, the focus is once again on troubled and strained relationships and the incredibly hard feelings any person would have.

“It was written by Chris Brenner. Danny Lohner from Nine Inch Nails introduced us. They’d actually worked on the song together, but they’d never done anything with it. It’s one of only two songs I didn’t write on the album. When I talked to Chris about it, he said, ‘That was my big breakup song.’ The intro lyrics are, ‘dove down to the bottom of the dark blue sea searching for any traces that are left of me.’ I love that idea. You tend to lose yourself in relationships-good and bad. You’re reflecting on your part and why you stuck around. It attests to our willingness to stay in shitty relationships,” spoke Kat Von D about the new single.

The album will be released on vinyl and CD; there are also special limited editions which will feature extra goodies such as a hoodie. The album features many collaborators; David Grohl, Linda Perry, Dave Sitek, Peter Murphy, Danny Lohner, Ladyhawke and Charo.

Love Made Me Do It tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Vanish

3. Enough

4. Exorcism

5. Protected (Feat. Peter Murphy)

6. Fear You

7. I Am Nothing

8. Lost At Sea

9. Interlude

10. Pretending

11. Easier Sung Than Said

12. The Calling (Feat. Robert Harvey and Vampira)