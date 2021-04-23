Dave Grohl and His Daughter Violet Release Striking Cover Of X’s “Nausea”

Home News Sara Thompson April 23rd, 2021 - 10:50 PM

According to Pitchfork, today marks the release of a cover of “Nausea,” which was originally by Los Angles with the new version performed by an epic duo of Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet Grohl.

The punk cover features Violet’s prominent vocals sing-shouting over gritty guitar. The singer’s voice is strong and pierces through the slightly muddy sound of the track instrumentation, which has a retro rock sound similar to the original track by Los Angeles.

This was not the first time that Dave Grohl and his daughter have collaborated to craft exquisite tunes; she joined Foo Fighters for their recent album Medicine at Midnight. Violet sang the backing vocals for the album’s opening track, “Making a Fire.”

The Foo Fighters had a n extremely busy year in 2020, which marked the 25th anniversary of the band, which was celebrated by a live stream performance at the Roxy—25 years after the band first played the venue.

The band also announced the upcoming release of a documentary directed by Grohl entitled “What Drives Me.” The film will feature the likes of prominent artists St. Vincent, Ian Mackaye, Starcrawler, Flea, Duff McKagan and others, and was described by Grohl as “This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music.”

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz