Kat Von D Shares Delicate, Sensitive Synth Song “I Am Nothing”

Well known tattoo artist Kat Von D has turned her hand to music and has released a new song off of her upcoming album, Love Made Me Do It. The album will be released on August 27, 2021. The album will also feature collaborations with Dave Grohl, Linda Perry, Dave Sitek, Peter Murphy, Danny Lohner, Ladyhawke, and Charo. Her new single is called “I Am Nothing.”

The song is very slow and dark. The lyrics suggest a breakup, but one that was mutual.

Kat Von D has always had an interest in music. She played piano since the age of 4 and always had an interest in punk and metal bands. It’s not surprising that she’s following her dreams, or just another aspect of it.

“I wrote the song for all of those who’ve ever felt not good enough, and Lord knows I’ve been there. I wrote it during a time where I was lost in someone, but more importantly lost myself along the way, and I think that’s something many can relate to. Wanting to be good enough for someone so badly, and somehow not measuring up. I believe there’s strength in vulnerability, but this song begs the listener of how much one’s willingness to endure the things they can’t have,” Kat Von D went on to explain.

