Kanye West Representatives Say Donda Will Now Be Released in August

Kanye West’s new album Donda was anticipated to drop last Frida July, 23rd. It would have been only one day after the famous streaming event in Atlanta. But, Friday came around and no new album by the eccentric artist. Today, West’s representatives announced the album will instead be released on August 6th, according to Pitchfork. Last week, the artists shared a clip for his song “No Child Left Behind.” His fans have been waiting for the album quite a while at this point. The album was initially planned to drop in 2020, after Kanye West said so himself.

Last week, the rapper held two listening events, a private one at the LV Church in Las Vegas, and a more public one in his hometown of Atlanta. The event was live streamed and very actively talked about by fans, news and people who probably usually wouldn’t care if it wasn’t for the appearance of Kanye West’s ex-wife and famous person Kim Kardashian.

Like most of West’s ventures, the event was theatrical and dramatic as the singer breaks down while his song “Unconditional Love” is playing. The song will be featured on the new album, it also contains a short monologue by his late mother, Donda, who he dedicated the album for. The rapper also reunited with rap icon Jay-Z after a rather public outfall. The album further features guest appearances by Lil Baby, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Baby Keem and others.

Donda will follow West’s deeply religious album Jesus Is King from 2019. Since then the artist has been credited as executive producer to multiple projects, most recently Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby.” Another hit by the new rap superstar. He was also in the studio with multi-talent Tyler, The Creator. It comes with no surprise that West was reportedly named the wealthiest black man in American history.