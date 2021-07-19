Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator Were in the Studio Together

Home News Jerry Morales July 19th, 2021 - 8:10 PM

According to StereoGum, American rappers Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator are reportedly collaborating on new music after footage with the two hanging out in a recording studio surfaced online. The footage was shared via an Instagram post from rapper Consequence on July 17. The collaboration is expected to be featured on West’s highly-anticipated album, Donda.

The Instagram post shows a masked-up West sitting in front of a computer, possibly playing demos or tracks, as Tyler stands behind him and dances along. Its caption features the rappers’ names and the phrase “Summer ‘21, which solidifies as proof that the two were in the studio together this summer. In the background of the video, a whiteboard can be seen with a possible tracklist of West’s upcoming album. Possible tracks include: “Remote,” “Daylight,” “New Again” and “Come To Life”

Tyler and West have previously collaborated on tracks like “Smuckers” from 2010’s Cherry Bomb and “Puppet” from 2019’s Igor. This possible collaboration would be their third.

West was originally scheduled to release Donda last year. However, rappers Consequence and Pusha-T have both posted on their Instagram on the morning of July 19 that West would be holding an album listening party for Donda on July 22 in Atlanta, GA at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Donda would serve as the follow-up to West’s Grammy-winning gospel album, Jesus Is King.

Tyler released his sixth studio album, titled Call Me If You Get Lost, last month. The album received critical acclaim and debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart. It even ranked #8 on mxdwn.com’s Top 30 Best Albums of 2021 (So Far) list.

