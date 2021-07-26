Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting is Now Cancer-Free Following Successful Total Gastrectomy

Home News Alison Alber July 26th, 2021 - 5:36 PM

Earlier this month, Exodus drummer Tom Hunting reveled he would undergo a full Gastrectomy as treatment for his stomach cancer. Later this month, the band shared the good news that the surgery was successful . Even after a gastrectomy, the treatment has to continue to see if the cancer is fully gone. Fast forward to today, when Exodus front man and band mate Gary Holt announced on his Instagram that Hunting is now officially cancer-free, according to Blabbermouth.

In his statement, the singer expresses his joy about the news and also thanks the fans on behalf of Hunting, who doesn’t have a social media account. Holt also gave a quick update about Hunting’s recovery. After a full gastrectomy, eating food becomes different, as the person has to cut out some food groups and consume smaller portions. Holt explained that the drummer is eating fine while adapting to his new relationship with food. The band also hopes that the drummer can join them as soon as possible when they play live.

During his cancer treatment, Hunting’s band organized multiple events to help their drummer during his treatment. They hosted charity concerts, auctioned of band memorabilia and set up a GoFundMe page for the drummer. The goal of the fundraiser was $50,000 but ultimately brought in more than double of that amount, $108,000 at the time of writing.

The band is set to hit the stage again this fall, without Hunting at this point. They also announced their first new album in 7 years, Persona Non Grata is going to drop this year.