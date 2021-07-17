Tom Hunting of Exodus Has Successful Gastrectomy

Home News Dylan Clark July 17th, 2021 - 10:08 AM

According to The PRP, Exodus drummer and founding member Tom Hunting successfully underwent a full gastrectomy on July 12. The news was shared by Hunting’s Exodus bandmate and guitarist Gary Holt via Instagram.

Holt’s instagram post came about 45 minutes after Hunting came out of surgery. In the post, Holt stated that Hunting was “still heavily sedated but everything went according to plan.” Holt then shared a couple more details about the success of the operation. “Gastrectomy complete, heavily sedated but all cancer and mesothelioma nodules removed,” he said. “He’s a warrior.”

Hunting shared a brief message in another Instagram post on Holt’s account shortly before undergoing the surgery. “Again, I just want to thank everybody for everything, all the love and support all these months, it feels like it’s gone by really fast,” he said. “They attacked this thing with a vengeance, now it’s my turn!” He ended his message with the rousing statement, “let’s go fucking crush some cancer!”

Hunting required the procedure in order to remove a gastric tumor that was found in his upper stomach in February. He revealed his cancer diagnosis back in April via Facebook. He stated at the time that he wanted to make his diagnosis public “to raise awareness for people to pay attention to symptoms of stomach and esophageal issues,” he said. “If they persist, please go get it checked out.”

Hunting also shared in the April Facebook post that he “felt great physically,” and that he was going to “beat this like a fucking snare drum that owes me money!!!”

Hunting revealed that he would undergo a full gastrectomy earlier this month. The procedure involves the removal of the entire stomach, usually then connecting the esophagus directly to the small intestine.

In April, Holt launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist Hunting with his medical expenses during his fight with cancer. In the time since it first launched, fans and supporters of Hunting have obliterated every set goal the campaign has had, now sitting at about $98,000 compared to the current $50,000 goal.

Exodus announced a new tour called “The Bay Strikes Back Tour” last month with fellow Bay Area thrash metal bands Testament and Death Angel. The tour is set for this fall and will kick off in September. Many of the shows on the tour are rescheduled dates from Testament’s canceled spring 2020 tour. TIckets for those shows will be honored for the new dates.