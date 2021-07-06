Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting to Undergo Full Gastrectomy as Treatment for Stomach Cancer

Home News Alison Alber July 6th, 2021 - 6:49 PM

After being diagnosed with a gastric tumor in February this year, drummer of the metal band Exodus, Tom Hunting announced now he would have his stomach surgical removed, or in other terms, he will have a “full gastrectomy,” according to theprp.com. The surgery will happen this month, on July 12th.

According to Healthline, a full gastrectomy is when the surgeon removes the entire stomach and then connects the esophagus directly to the small intestine. Usually, the esophagus connects the throat to the stomach. There are two ways for the surgeon to perform the surgery, open surgery or laparoscopic surgery.

Open surgery is more invasive, while laparoscopic surgery is said to be less painful and the recovery time is quicker.

According to the same Healthline article, the recovery time at the hospital is about two weeks, while being feed through a tube, until the patient can eat and drink normally. After the procedure, patients can go on to live a healthy life but will have to make adjustments to their eating habits, like “eating smaller meals” and “avoiding high fiber foods.” The site goes on to explain that regular blood tests are required to check on the patient’s mineral and vitamin intake. So, a person can survive living without a stomach.

To support their drummer, Exodus, who are planning on touring this fall alongside their fellow metal band Testament, posted a charity auction. The auction features signed guitars, a drumset, artwork, a bobblehead of guitarist Gary Holt and other memorabilia for fans of Exodus but also Testament and Machine Head. You can see their Facebook announcement below and check out the auction website here. Holt himself started a GoFundMe for Hunting to pay for his medical expenses. The fundraiser raised $97,750 at this point, and almost doubled the set goal of $50,000.