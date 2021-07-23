Between The Buried and Me Shares Blistering Prog Metal Track “Revolution In Limbo”

Home News Ellie Lin July 23rd, 2021 - 2:46 PM

Between the Buried and Me released their second single from their upcoming album, Colors II, a sequel to their 2007 Colors. The song is called “Revolution in Limbo” and is the third track on the album. Colors II is set to be released August 20, 2021 via Sumerian Records.

The song clocks in at nine minutes long, and each minute is as blisteringly intense as the last. It begins with a rapid and complex drum line that’s matched in energy and intensity by the harsh vocals. The guitar, in comparison, is almost needly– worming its melody into the sonic gaps left between the guitar and vocals. “Revolution in Limbo” maintains its energy well between tempo changes, slowing down and speeding up without losing the listener’s attention.

Recently, Between the Buried and Me released the first single from Colors II with an animated video. “Fix the Error” was released July 7 and featured several drum solos from artists like Mike Portnoy, Navene Koperweis and Ken Schalk. They also announced they will be on tour in the summer of 2021. Read more about their tour here.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna