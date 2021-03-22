Between The Buried and Me Announces Rescheduled Summer 2021 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Ariel King March 22nd, 2021 - 11:45 AM

Between the Buried and Me has announced their rescheduled tour dates for summer, 2021. The tour, which had initially been scheduled to celebrate the band’s 20th anniversary in 2020, had been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are finally getting the go ahead to take our 20 year anniversary tour on the road,” the band said in a statement, according to the PRP. “All of the original shows, tickets and VIPs are still valid, however some of the venues have changed plus we added Cleveland, OH and Lawrence, KS to the routing. We know you all will have questions, but please bear with us as we work through the process of opening all of this up again. Ticket refunds will be available if the new dates conflict with your new lives and we will let you know in the coming weeks when the VIP site will be running again for purchases or refunds. The best way to ensure this tour comes to reality is to keep wearing your masks, get the vaccine and hang tight as we get past this thing.”

Between the Buried and Me have plans to perform two sets each night while on tour. The band’s first set will see them performing tracks that span throughout their entire career, while the second set will see them performing their 2009 album, The Great Misdirect, in full. Specifications regarding COVID-19 compliance guidelines at each tour stop have yet to be revealed.

The new tour dates will begin on August 3 in Atlanta, GA, with stops in Richmond, VA, Philadelphia, PA, New York, NY, Seattle, WA and many more, then wrapping up in Charlotte, NC on September 17. Between the Buried and Me will play two shows at Gramercy in New York City, and two shows at Underground in Charlotte, NC.

In November, the band revealed they are working on a new album that is expected to be released sometime in 2021. The upcoming album was produced by the band’s usual producer, Jaimie King, and will arrive as the band’s ninth studio album. The band’s Thomas Giles released a three-track solo EP, Feel Better, last June.

Between the Buried and Me tour dates:

8/03 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

8/04 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

8/05 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

8/06 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

8/08 – New York, NY – Gramercy

8/09 – New York, NY – Gramercy

8/10 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

8/11 – Montreal, QC – Fairmont Theatre

8/13 – Ottawa, On – Bronson Centre

8/14 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

8/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

8/16 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland

8/17 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

8/19 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

8/20 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

8/21 – Minneapolis, MN – Studio B at Skyway

8/22 – Lawrence, KS – Granada

8/23 – Denver, CO – Summit

8/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

8/27 – Seattle, WA – El Carazon

8/28 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial

8/29 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

8/31 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

9/01 – Garden Grove, CA – Garden Grove Amp

9/02 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram

9/03 – Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club

9/04 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent

9/06 – Dallas, TX – Trees

9/07 – San Antonio, TX – Rock Block

9/08 – Houston, TX – Rise

9/10 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl

9/11 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum

9/12 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Culture Room

9/15 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

9/16 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

9/17 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna