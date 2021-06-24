Between The Buried And Me Announce New Album Colors II for August 2021 Release

Home News Dayzsha Lino June 24th, 2021 - 10:08 PM

Between The Buried And Me are giving their fans a hint of nostalgia with their upcoming new album called Colors II. This is going to be a follow-up to the band’s 2007 album, Colors, and is set to be released on August 20.

Ahead of the album’s release date, SiriusXM’s Liquid Metal channel played BTBAM’s latest single from Colors II called “Fix The Error,” which premiered hourly on the channel on June 24 and will be released everywhere online on June 25.

In November, BTBAM announced that they were working on their ninth studio album, and that it would be released sometime in 2021. While working on the album, frontman Tommy Rogers tweeted, “It’s more music than you’ll know what to do with,” exciting fans even further about their next project.

Before the announcement of the new project, lead vocalist and keyboardist for BTBAM released a 3-track solo EP in June 2020 called Feel Better. The EP included the songs Feel Better, Never Enough and Better.

BTBAM are also scheduled to go on tour this summer in honor of the band’s 20th anniversary. The tour was supposed to take place last year, but due to COVID restrictions, the band were forced to postpone it until further notice. The tour will hit several notable venues, including the Garden Grove Amphitheater in Orange County and the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles.

Between The Buried And Me are a progressive heavy metal band from Ralegh, North Carolina who formed in 2000 and consists of Tommy Rogers, Paul Waggoner, Dustie Waring, Dan Briggs and Blake Richardson.

Colors II is being released by Sumerian Records. The album will feature 12 new tracks from the band such as:

Colors II Tracklist

Monochrome The Double Helix Of Extinction Revolution in Limbo Fix The Error Never Seen/Future Shock Stare Into The Abyss Prehistory Ad Habits The Future Is Behind Us Turbulent Sfumato Human Is Hell (Another One With Love)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat