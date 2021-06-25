Between the Buried and Me’s New Song “Fix The Error” Features Drum Solos From Mike Portnoy, Navene Koperweis and Ken Schalk

Home News Kaido Strange June 25th, 2021 - 11:24 AM

Grammy-award winning band Between the Buried and Me has announced their upcoming album Colors II along with a single’s release, “Fix The Error.” The song features drummers Mike Portnoy (Dream Theatre, Transatlantic, The Neal Morse, Adrenaline Mob, etc), Navene Koperweis (Animals as Leaders, Animosity, The Faceless, etc.), and Ken Schalk of Candiria.

At first, the funky bass gives this song a slight sense of humor until Between the Buried and Me reminds everyone what kind of band they are. The drum solos are the most striking thing about this song. There’s a lot of enjoyable moments as well, such as the bridge (it’s very uptempo and therefore a little upbeat), on top of which the guitar solo, keyboards and drums make it sound like you’re playing an old arcade video game. The lyrics are hard to pick up though this song is very enjoyable for all it’s technical reasons.

“Especially with 2020, we really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we’re still here. That’s part of the reason we named it Colors II. We were in a similar spot when we did the first Colors. Back then, we had just gotten done with OZZfest. We were wondering, ‘where do we belong in this music scene?’ We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it’s some of our most creative material in a long time,” said singer and keyboardist Tommy Rogers.

“Colors was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement. We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career. This time around, our industry was shut-down for a year. Once tours were cancelled due to the Pandemic – we were like… ‘we’ve got to write a record, and it’s got to be good.’ We had to do something next level,” explained singer and guitarist Paul Waggoner.

The album is set for release on August 20, 2021 on Sumerian Records. The band will also be touring this summer.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna.

Colors II tracklist:

1. Monochrome

2. The Double Helix of Extinction

3. Revolution In Limbo

4. Fix The Error

5. Never Seen/Future Shock

6. Stare Into The Abyss

7. Prehistory

8. Bad Habits

9. The Future Is Behind Us

10. Turbulent

11. Sfumato

12. Human Is Hell (Another One With Love)