The King is Overthrown in New Animated Video for Between The Buried and Me’s “Fix The Error”

Band Between the Buried and Me has released a new video for their song “Fix the Error.” The song is the first to come from their tenth studio album, Colors II, which comes 14 years after their 2007 album Colors. Colors II is due out Aug. 20, 2021 via Sumerian Records.

The video for “Fix the Error” is animated, in a cute, cartoonish style that reminds the viewer of television shows like Futurama or Adventure Time. It follows the storming of a castle by an angry people, intending to overthrow the king. The video follows a disgruntled officer worker’s attempt to escape from the burning castle. Along the way, he gets caught up watching three different drum solos from drummers Mike Portnoy, Navene Koperweis and Ken Schalk. As the officer worker escapes, he runs to “definitely not the secret hideout of the real people in charge,” and blows it up, before collapsing into the sea. The song is heavy and pounding, and the solos from guest percussionists are fascinating to pick apart, especially in the context of Between the Buried and Me’s traditional lineup.

The video was animated by Between the Buried and Me. In a press release, frontman Tommy Rogers said, “We have finally taken our first steps into the world of animation, and it’s a sight to see! As children of the 80’s and 90’s we wanted to encapsulate that feeling we had growing up watching the wacky world of cartoons in that era. It’s uneasy, unsettling, and somehow very fun! Let’s celebrate!”

Recently, Between the Buried and Me announced they will be on tour in the summer of 2021. Read more about their tour here.

