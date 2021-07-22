Municipal Waste Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 22nd, 2021 - 5:45 PM

American crossover thrash band Municipal Waste have announced the dates for their upcoming fall tour. The group is set to make appearances with Volbeat, Circle Jerks and Crowbar.

The tour will kick off on October 2 with a show at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, where Municipal Waste will be supporting Volbeat. They will play with Volbeat once more for a show at the Hollywood Palladium in LA before moving onto a series of shows co-headlining with Crowbar in cities such as Indianapolis, IN, Brooklyn, NY, Pittsburgh, PA, Cincinnati, OH and more.

The group will then head into a leg of the tour with Circle Jerks in cities such as Baltimore, MD, Athens, GA, Orlando, FL and more before wrapping up on December 19 with a show, also with Circle Jerks, at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Tickets for the shows appearing on the tour will become available tomorrow, July 23, at 10 a.m. EST for all shows. Details and pricing for the appearances with Circle Jerks can be found on Ticketmaster, while tickets for the shows with Crowbar can be found here.

Municipal Waste is set to appear at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia later this year alongside musical groups such as Converge and Napalm Death. They also joined Napalm Death in February for a pandemic-safe cover of Cardiac’s “Tarred and Feathered.”

Volbeat holds a place on the 2022 lineup of Sweden Rock Festival, this year’s having already been cancelled due to pandemic restrictions. Crowbar performed a livestream concert in February featuring their songs “Waiting in Silence” and “New Man Born,” and expects to release an album later this year.

Municipal Waste fall 2021 tour dates:

10/2/2021 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park^

10/6/2021 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Palladium^

11/13/2021 – Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater+

11/14/2021 – Ft Wayne, IN – Piere’s+

11/16/2021 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw+

11/17/2021 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live+

11/18/2021 – Hampton, NH – Wally’s+

11/19/2021 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall+

11/20/2021 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop+

11/21/2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live+

11/22/2021 – Detroit, MI – St Andrews Hall+

11/23/2021 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation+

12/10/2021 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage*

12/11/2021 – Norfolk, VA – Norva*

12/12/2021 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *

12/14/2021 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club*

12/15/2021 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits*

12/17/2021 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live*

12/18/2021 – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live*

12/19/2021 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room*

^With Volbeat

+With Crowbar

*With Circle Jerks

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna