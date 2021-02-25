Members Of Napalm Death, Municipal Waste, Voivod, Child Bite And Yakuza Join Together For Socially Distanced Cover Of Cardiac’s “Tarred and Feathered”

Home News Roy Lott February 25th, 2021 - 3:48 PM

Shawn Knight from Child Bite has teamed up with Dan “Chewy” Mongrain of Voivod, Dave Witte of half the bands you listen to, Shane Embury of Napalm Death, Bruce Lamont of Yakuza, Christian Doble of Faunn, and Cardiac’s bassist Stian Carstensen to record their version of the 1987 track “Tarred and Feathered”, originally performed by English rock band Cardiacs. The socially distanced performance shows members in their respective spaces, including one with a unicorn mask, one in a boat over a frozen lake. Check out the fun video below.

In an interview with Decibel Magazine, a few of the members discuss the decision to perform the particular song, how the performance video was planned and a deeper meaning to “Tared and Feathered.”

“It’s my favorite song of theirs. Shane’s too; he told me later that it’s the ringtone on his phone,” Knight stated. “The song itself is so compact and uniquely structured, we didn’t mess with the composition or parts. It’s a tribute to Tim Smith’s craft and legacy.” Knight had initiated the collaboration, contacting everyone to get involved, which they did without hesitation. “Was well chuffed to be asked to take part by Shane and the lads and even better to hear and see the final result,” Smith stated.

Napalm Death recently released their latest album Theories of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism. Fellow member Shane Embury released a song earlier this year under his new project Dark Sky Burial called “Omiska.” Municipal Waste stated late last year that they are working on a new album.