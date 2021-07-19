Circle Jerks Announces Rescheduled Winter 2021 Reunion Tour Dates with Municipal Waste, Negative Approach and Adolescents

After having to reschedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hardcore band Circle Jerks has announced their new dates for their reunion tour. According to the music outlet Loudwire, the tour is intended to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band’s debut album Group Sex, a groundbreaking punk album that was re-released last year as the 40th-anniversary edition. To this date, the California punk band has released six full-length albums. The band was formed in 1979; since then, the band broke up and reunited multiple times. According to singer Keith Morris talking to Rolling Stone, a reunion was hard because of guitarist Greg Hetson’s engagement with the punk band Bad Religion and other creative differences.
Supporting the band during their tour will be Municipal Waste, Adolescents and Negative Approach, on select dates. The tour will kick off on September 5th in Pioneertown, CA and end on May 1st, 2022, in Dallas, TX. Negative Approach will be continuing to support the band throughout the tour, and Municipal Waste will be on stage with Circle Jerks between December 10th and December 19th. Stops during this time include Baltimore, MD; Norfolk, VA; Orlando, FL and others. Adolescents will be support on October 27th, in Albuquerque, NM, on October 29th, in Tuscon, AZ and then October 30th in Phoenix, AZ. After a short break and making space for Municipal Waste, the band will re-join the tour on February 18th in San Diego, CA, until March 6th in Portland, OR. For the full list of tour dates, look below.
Keith Morris band OFF! made headlines recently after signing with their new record label, Fat Possum. The band is also featured on Metallica’s massive cover album The Metallica Blacklist. The major project will feature over 53 artists as they cover various songs of Metallica’S legendary Black Album. Morris’ band covered “Holier Than Thou.” They released the song accompanied by a matching music video.
09/05 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s
09/17 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest 2021
09/25 – Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival
10/27 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
10/29 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
10/30 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
12/10 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
12/11 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
12/12 – Carrboro – Cat’s Cradle
12/14 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club
12/15 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbit
12/17 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
12/18 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
12/19 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
02/18 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
02/19 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim
02/20 – Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater
02/22 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
02/23 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst
02/25 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
02/26 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
02/27 – Reno, NV – Cargo Concert Hall
03/01 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
03/02 – Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom/Domino Room/Annex
03/04 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
03/05 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
03/06 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
03/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/19 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
03/21 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck
03/22 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
04/07 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
04/16 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
04/29 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
04/30 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
05/01 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
Photo credit: Owen Ela