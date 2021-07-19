Circle Jerks Announces Rescheduled Winter 2021 Reunion Tour Dates with Municipal Waste, Negative Approach and Adolescents

Home News Alison Alber July 19th, 2021 - 7:45 PM

After having to reschedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hardcore band Circle Jerks has announced their new dates for their reunion tour. According to the music outlet Loudwire, the tour is intended to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band’s debut album Group Sex, a groundbreaking punk album that was re-released last year as the 40th-anniversary edition. To this date, the California punk band has released six full-length albums. The band was formed in 1979; since then, the band broke up and reunited multiple times. According to singer Keith Morris talking to Rolling Stone, a reunion was hard because of guitarist Greg Hetson’s engagement with the punk band Bad Religion and other creative differences.

Supporting the band during their tour will be Municipal Waste, Adolescents and Negative Approach, on select dates. The tour will kick off on September 5th in Pioneertown, CA and end on May 1st, 2022, in Dallas, TX. Negative Approach will be continuing to support the band throughout the tour, and Municipal Waste will be on stage with Circle Jerks between December 10th and December 19th. Stops during this time include Baltimore, MD; Norfolk, VA; Orlando, FL and others. Adolescents will be support on October 27th, in Albuquerque, NM, on October 29th, in Tuscon, AZ and then October 30th in Phoenix, AZ. After a short break and making space for Municipal Waste, the band will re-join the tour on February 18th in San Diego, CA, until March 6th in Portland, OR. For the full list of tour dates, look below.

Keith Morris band OFF! made headlines recently after signing with their new record label, Fat Possum. The band is also featured on Metallica’s massive cover album The Metallica Blacklist. The major project will feature over 53 artists as they cover various songs of Metallica’S legendary Black Album. Morris’ band covered “Holier Than Thou.” They released the song accompanied by a matching music video.

09/05 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

09/17 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest 2021

09/25 – Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival

10/27 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

10/29 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

10/30 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

12/10 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

12/11 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

12/12 – Carrboro – Cat’s Cradle

12/14 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

12/15 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbit

12/17 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

12/18 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

12/19 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

02/18 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

02/19 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

02/20 – Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater

02/22 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

02/23 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

02/25 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

02/26 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

02/27 – Reno, NV – Cargo Concert Hall

03/01 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

03/02 – Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom/Domino Room/Annex

03/04 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

03/05 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

03/06 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

03/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/19 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

03/21 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

03/22 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

04/07 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

04/16 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

04/29 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

04/30 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

05/01 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

Photo credit: Owen Ela