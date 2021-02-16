Crowbar Reveals New Album will Be Out This Year on Entertainment One

Home News Tristan Kinnett February 16th, 2021 - 8:17 PM

In a press release about their upcoming livestream show, New Orleans sludge metal outfit Crowbar said that their new album will come out sometime in 2021. The statement also talks about February 20’s livestream, “The multi-camera event will feature an updated setlist of Crowbar bruisers and serves as a precursor to the band’s eagerly anticipated, as-yet-untitled full-length, set for release later this year via Entertainment One (eOne).”

About the livestream, Crowbar frontman Kirk Windstein stated, “We’re getting ready for our third Crowbar livestream! We have a few surprises in the setlist for everyone, and we’re upping our production by bringing in Mike Holderbeast as the director! This show is gonna be great, so tune in Saturday February 20th and watch Crowbar level New Orleans!”

Tickets for the show can be found on LiveFrom Events’ website starting at $9, with merch bundles also available. The concert will remain on the site through Monday, February 22.

Crowbar’s last livestream performance featured a handful of songs that they hadn’t played for 10-25 years. Windstein released his first solo album last year, Dream in Motion, which included a cover of Jethro Tull’s “Aqualung.” Pre-COVID-19, the guitarist was also confirmed to be reuniting with Down for their NOLA 25th Anniversary Tour and played with them for their August livestream concert. Crowbar were set to go on tour with Sepultura, Sacred Reich and Art of Shock this year, but the tour has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Crowbar have released 11 studio albums since they formed in 1990. Windstein has been the only constant member of the group, which currently includes Matt Brunson on guitar, Shane Wesley on bass and Tommy Buckley on drums. Their last album was 2016’s The Serpent Only Lies.