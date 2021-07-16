Damon Dash Sues Jay-Z for Claiming Reasonable Doubt Streaming Rights

Home News Dylan Clark July 16th, 2021 - 5:29 PM

According to Pitchfork, Damon Dash, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, has filed a lawsuit against Jay-Z in the New York Supreme Court over the streaming rights to his 1996 album Reasonable Doubt. This comes nearly a month after Roc-A-Fella, which was co-founded by Dash, Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) in 1994, sued Dash for allegedly attempting to auction off the album as an NFT (non-fungible token).

In the suit filed by Dash, it is alleged that Jay-Z wrongfully claimed the streaming rights for himself. The suit states that Jay-Z allegedly transferred the streaming rights to the album to S. Carter Enterprises LLC. This was allegedly done so without authorization from Roc-A-Fella.

Dash is reportedly suing the rapper for unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty, replevin and conversion. He is reportedly seeking a minimum of $1 million in damages.

After his attempted sale of Reasonable Doubt digitally as an NFT last month was cancelled due to the allegations in the lawsuit from Roc-A-Fella, Dash was reportedly still “frantically scouting for another venue to make the sale.” In a statement, Dash claimed that he was not trying to sell the entire album as an NFT. “I am selling my one-third share which I own through my one-third ownership of Roc-A-Fella Records,” he said. “I, along with Jay Z and Biggs own in equal shares the Reasonable Doubt album.”

Soon after Dash was sued by Roc-A-Fella, Jay-Z sold his own NFT of Reasonable Doubt, which was a piece of artwork made for the album by artist Derrick Adams.

Reasonable Doubt was removed from Spotify by Jay-Z in 2018 and moved to his own streaming service Tidal.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna