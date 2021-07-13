Grimes, Khruangbin, Jorja Smith and More To Take Part In Immersive Climate Change Art Exhibit

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 13th, 2021 - 6:58 PM

A new immersive art exhibit is set to open at The Jefferson in Bushwick, Brooklyn on September 9 of this year, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The exhibit will be called “Undercurrent,” and will include the participation of artists such as Grimes, Bon Iver, Jorja Smith, Khruangbin, The 1975, Miguel, Actress, Jayda G, Aluna, Mount Kimbie, Nosaj Thing and more.

Undercurrent has been described as “an immersive art/music/cause-driven experience,” and will feature over 60,000 square feet of art installations that will center around affecting positive change toward the Climate Crisis. The exhibit will benefit nonprofit organizations including Kiss the Ground, Global Forest Generation and Ocean Conservancy.

Tickets for the experience are currently available and are being sold as time slot reservations. Further details, dates and pricing can be found here.

Bon Iver’s installation is listed to feature “immersive three channel video installation comprised of collaged video, audio and improvisational dance.” Their experience is set to a remix of the group’s song “Naeem” by Chris Hontos, and is directed by Eric Timothy Carson and Aaron Anderson.

Grimes’ installation will focus more on wellness A.I., discussing a world where “emotions are an evolutionary advantage.” She explained, “If we don’t protect the environment, the future of consciousness will be artificial, not biological.”

About the exhibit, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon said, “I just want somebody to walk out changed and to be thinking about things outside of the normal concepts that they’re usually worried about. We want them to walk out having a wider perspective on the meaning of life and what we can leave behind.”

Check out the trailer for Undercurrent below.

Photo credit: April Siese