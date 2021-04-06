Bully Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Ariel King April 6th, 2021 - 1:03 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Bully has announced they will return to touring this summer, starting off in Columbus, OH on July 31 and wrapping up in Seattle, WA on September 4. The tour will support their album SUGAREGG, which had ranked at No. 12 on mxdwn’s Top 50 albums of 2020.

The band’s Alicia Bognanno said during an interview with mxdwn last July that recording the album during the pandemic was difficult, and they had aimed to push releasing it back as much as they could while hoping for touring to return.

“Yeah, we had pushed it back pretty much as much as we could and eventually we just had to release it, which I’m pretty glad we did because it seems like it’s going to be this way indefinitely,” Bognanno said. “So I don’t know if we would have held back, how long we would have been holding back for. But it’s just going to be interesting see, since touring is what usually prolongs the longevity of a record cycle. So it’s interesting to see how long there’s going to be buzz about it without playing shows.”

The album had been led by the singles “Where to Start,” “Hours and Hours,” “Prism” and “Every Tradition.” Their track “Where to Start” landed at No. 6 on mxdwn’s Top 50 Songs of 2020 list.

Bully 2021 tour dates

7/31/21 – Columbus, OH

8/14/21 – Nashville, TN

8/20/21 – Birmingham, AL

8/21/21 – Atlanta, GA

8/26/21 – St. Louis, MO

8/28/21 – Chicago, IL

8/30/21 – Milwaukee, WI

8/31/21 – Minneapolis, MN

9/04/21 – Seattle, WA

