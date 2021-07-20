Farm Aid Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Willie Nelson, Neil Young and Margo Price

Home News Alison Alber July 20th, 2021 - 1:57 PM

Margo Price

The charity event, Farm Aid is back this year after canceling it in 2020 because of the pandemic. The concert that is founded that Willie Nelson himself, is known to collect money and donating it to American farmers. This years line up now has been released, on the bill is, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Margo Price, Dave Matthews and more. The event is scheduled for September 25th at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. The tickets will be on sale Friday, July 23th.

According to Rolling Stones, the concert made it’s debut in 1985, and has become an annual event since 1992. The organization also raised around $60 Million for American farmers in need.

The board of directors, includes most of the concert lineup, Neil Young, Willie Nelson, Margo Price, Dave Matthews and John Mellencamp. Price became the first female artists to join the board of Farm Aid, she has also been the second new artist that was voted in since Nelson, Young and Mellencamp founded the organization. Dave Matthews was the first new artist to join in 2001. It is worth pointing out, that Price is not the only female board member. Nelson’s wife Annie Nelson is also part of the board and his daughter Lana Nelson is the secretary of the board.

Price is also very active besides her duties as board member. The musician will be part of other festivals like the 2021 MerleFest, the Railbird Festival where she shares the stage with artists like My Morning Jacket, and the Stagecoach festival in 2022, along with Brandi Calile and The Black Crowes. She also recently shared her song “Long Live The King” and her cover of Roky Erikson’s “Two-headed Dog.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer