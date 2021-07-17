Radiohead and Thom Yorke Reveal New Slowed-Down Remix of “Creep”

Home News Dylan Clark July 17th, 2021 - 11:07 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Thom Yorke has given Radiohead’s classic hit “Creep” an entirely different sound and feeling in a new remixed version of the song, which is titled “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx),” according to Pitchfork. The remix comes under the banner of Thom Yorke feat. Radiohead.

The new version of the song takes an acoustic recording of “Creep” and slows it down considerably, pairing Yorke’s vocals and subdued guitar with ambient sound effects. As the song progresses it brings in bright, yet harsh sounding synths, causing the song to descend into chaos. By the end of the 9-minute remix, Yorke has brought “Creep” from somber loneliness to chaotic anxiety and back again.

The remix was used by Japanese fashion designer Jun Takahashi during his “Undercover Fall 2021” show. A video for the remix on YouTube is accompanied by artwork from Takahashi.

Earlier this year, Yorke announced that he had to cancel a handful of US tour dates that were set for this fall due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour was originally announced in 2019 and was to begin in March 2020, but was pushed back to September 2021.

In May, Yorke along with Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner debuted a new band called The Smile during the Live At Worthy Farm global livestream. The band performed new original music during the performance.

In April, Radiohead unearthed some footage from 2005 of Yorke performing early versions of the songs “Videotape,” “Down Is The New Up” and “Last Flowers” from their then-yet-to-be-released album In Rainbows. In the video, Yorke also performed his solo song “Analyse.”

Just last month, Dave Chappelle sang Radiohead’s classic hit “Creep” with Foo Fighters on stage at their show in Madison Square Garden. The show was notable in that it was the legendary venue’s first live musical performance in over a year due to the pandemic. Chappelle capped off his performance with the triumphant statement “Welcome back, New York City!”

