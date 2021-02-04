Thom Yorke Cancels U.S. Tour Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Home News Roy Lott February 4th, 2021 - 5:24 PM

Thom Yorke Photo by Raymond Flotat

Thom Yorke has announced that the upcoming U.S. leg of his “Tomorrow Modern Boxes Tour” has been canceled due to COVID-19. Yorke had made the announcement via Instagram, with the caption “Sadly we must cancel our run of dates in the USA for Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes. Refunds will be issued, please contact your ticket seller for details.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thom Yorke (@thomyorke)

The tour was announced in 2019, with dates originally slated to begin in March 2020 in Fairfax, VA. Yorke then rescheduled those dates to start in September of the same year but had announced that some of those rescheduled dates being canceled or postponed with the dates unspecified.

According to Pitchfork, Yorke is still set to play his scheduled shows in the United Kingdom and Europe in June and July 2021, including festival sets at the Open’er Festival alongside Kendrick Lamar and The Chemical Brothers as well as Denmark’s Rokslide Festival, alongside Tyler, the Creator, FKA Twigs, Moses Sumney and TLC.

The tour was in support of his 2019 High-Fidelity ranked album Anima, which mxdwn said “it prevails just as he does, and always will.”

Thome Yorke Tour Dates:

9/27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/2 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10/3 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

10/4 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

10/6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

10/13 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

10/19 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat