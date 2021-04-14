Radiohead Shares Thom Yorke’s 2005 From The Basement Set Featuring Early Versions of In Rainbows and The Eraser Songs

Home News Ariel King April 14th, 2021 - 5:50 PM

Nigel Godrich has shared an unearthed video of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke’s 2005 solo piano concert for the From the Basement series. The video was uploaded to Radiohead’s YouTube channel, as the band has been sharing archived footage of old performances in recent weeks.

Yorke’s From The Basement performance sits at 14 minutes, his humming voice sliding over the deep piano tones. The Radiohead frontman played several songs, including early versions of Radiohead’s “Videotape, Down Is the New Up” and “Last Flowers,” which all appeared on In Rainbows, and Yorke’s solo single “Analyse.” Yorke’s performance marked the first episode of the series, and is a rare treat for fans.

Radiohead recently shared a 2008 performance at 93 Feet East in London that celebrated the release of In Rainbows. An old friend of the band also auctioned off a previously unreleased demo from the ‘80s back in January. The demo contained six songs, three of which, “Promise Me,” “Boy In A Box” and “These Chains,” had never before been released.

Radiohead announced their stream series last year, kicking it off with an October 2000 performance, Live From A Tent In Dublin. That performance had taken place the same month that the band had released their iconic album, Kid A, which marked a change in the band’s sound.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat