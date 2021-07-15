Atmosphere Announce New Album WORD? for October 2021 Release, Slug Wears a Shark Costume in Music Video for “Woes”

Home News Jerry Morales July 15th, 2021 - 10:55 PM

Underground hip-hop duo Atmosphere have announced their upcoming album titled WORD? will be released on October 8 through Rhymesayers Entertainment. The first taste of the album comes from the music video for the lead single “Woes” that features rapper Slug running around in a shark costume, which dropped on July 13.

“Woes” plays with futuristic and funky sounds to complete its deep yet light hearted message about how “you can’t love another life without a couple of woes.” The colorful music video is directed by Roxana Baldovin. The track’s playful production works perfectly with the visuals that show Atmosphere member Slug in different scenarios such as walking down the street and playing with a mermaid made out of sand while he wears a shark costume.

A “Maxi-single” featuring the first four songs off of the album including “Woes” called WORD? – Side A was released on July 14. The other tracks are titled “Fleetwood,” “Something” and “Crumbs” featuring Evidence and Muja Messiah.

The duo’s twelfth studio album, following up their last project 2020’s The Day Before Halloween, is set to feature 14 new songs alongside the four previously-released tracks. The album will also contain six collaborations including one with Aesop Rock and the late MF Doom. In comparison to Atmosphere’s previous work, WORD? is set to be a return to subject matter from their past catalogue while keeping the “polished” sound from their more recent work. In other words, the new album will be a breath of fresh air that keeps the same high quality from Atmosphere’s past releases.

This summer, Atmosphere is set to embark on a co-headlining tour across the U.S. with hip-hop group Cypress Hill in August. DJ Z-Trip is set to open for the acts.

“Woes” and its music video are out now. WORD? – Side A is also available to stream and download. The album WORD? is available to pre-order or pre-save here.

WORD? Tracklist

Fleetwood Something Crumbs (feat. Evidence & Muja Messiah) Woes Strung (feat. Musab) Clocked Sleepless (feat. Nino Bless) Distances Carousel (feat. Nikki Jean) Vanish Pressed (feat. Anwar HighSign, BlackLiq, Sa-Roc, Haphduzn, and Lateef the Truthspeaker) Skull Nekst Barcade (feat. Aesop Rock & MF DOOM)

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna