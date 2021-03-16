Cypress Hill Releases Reggae-Tinged New Song “Champion Sound” and Announces “World’s Largest Smoke Sesh” on 4/20 Live from The Roxy in LA

Home News Adam Benavides March 16th, 2021 - 7:54 PM

Multi-platinum selling Cypress Hill has released a brand new reggae-tinged track called “Champion Sound,” which was both produced and mixed by the legendary Black Milk. The song also marks the iconic hip-hop group’s first new music since their acclaimed 2018 full-length LP Elephants on Acid, and is available now on all streaming platforms via eOne.

In addition to “Champion Sound,” Cypress Hill also announced they’ll be celebrating 4/20 in a very special way this year. According to a press release, the band will host the world’s largest “smoke sesh” and live concert performance from famed Los Angeles music venue The Roxy on the Sunset Strip. The performance, presented by NoCap, will be streamed live, and feature some of the band’s greatest hits from throughout their storied musical career including “Hits From the Bong,” “Insane in the Membrain,” and “Rock Superstar,” along with “special surprises” along the way.

The performance will begin approximately at 4:20 pm PST/7:20 pm EST on Tuesday, April 20. Tickets and VIP packages to the show are currently are on sale on the eOne website. Tickets to both the Smoke Sesh and live-streamed performance are available for $25 in advance of the show, and $30 the day of the performance. Tickets to only the live-streamed performance are available for $17.50 in advance of the show and $20 the day of the show.

The release of “Champion Sound” additionally arrives on the heels of Cypress Hill’s recent announcement of a partnership with Z2 Comics, which will see the legendary hip-hop band have their very own original graphic novel entitled Cypress Hill: Tres Equis! According to the band, the news is “just the start of more news to come in 2021. Stay tuned …” Cypress Hill, consisting of DJ Muggs, B-Real, Sen Dog and Eric Bobo, released their debut eponymous studio album in 1991 and went on to become one of the most influential and successful hip-hop groups in music history, selling over 20 million albums worldwide.