Atmosphere Announces New Album The Day Before Halloween for October 2020 Release

Minneapolis hip hop duo Atmosphere are back with a new studio album The Day Before Halloween, due out on the day of its namesake October 30 via Rhymesayers Entertainment. This new album features a new single “Blotter Acid Reflux Syndrome, which is accompanied by a music video directed by Jason Goldwatch.

“Blotter Acid Reflux” opens up with what appears to be a 1990s or early 2000s news broadcast. where a local official states that people should be shot for having heavier LSD papers. The rest of the video shows clips of research labs and brain molds, with clips of Atmosphere shown in between. The song itself features a hypnotic beat with a psychedelic synth line and boom bap rhythm, with a typical hip hop progression, complemented by a straightforward rap delivery.

The music video takes inspiration from LSD’s misrepresented history, from the lab experiments made in the 1950s with Project MK-Ultra all the way to its modern use as a recreational drug. Rather than focusing on the mere psychedelic aspects of the infamous substance however, this video showcases its socio-political impact as well.

Atmosphere’s Slug teamed up with Murs earlier this year for the album release Felt 4 U, their first collaboration in over a decade. The duo supported the recent social justice activism in Minneapolis during the Black Lives Matter movements, which was sparked by George Floyd’s death in the city. Their most recent album Whenever came out last December and had music video for its title track, “Lovely” and “Dear Beloved.”

The Day Before Halloween track list

1. Where the Road Forks

2. Space Is Safe

3. She Loves My Not

4. The New People

5. The Future Is Disgusting

6. DoubleTown

7. Stardust

8. Blotter Acid Reflux Syndrome

9. Party Crashers

10. Sleep Apnea

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna