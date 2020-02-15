Atmosphere Debuts Soothing New Video for “Dear Beloved” To Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Home News Roy Lott February 15th, 2020 - 10:49 AM

Hip-hop duo Atmosphere has released the soothing new video for their song called Dear Beloved in time for Valentine’s Day. The track features Musab and Muja Messiah and includes references from Prince and 80’s pop culture. It was originally released on Atmosphere’s surprise album, Whenever, which dropped in December on digital platforms. Fans can purchase the physical copy on March 6th on their website. “Dear Beloved” follows their lead single “Lovely” featuring Nikki Jean. Whenever is the first release since Mi Vida Local.

The band is currently on tour supporting the record and will make stops in Eugene, Portland, Vancouver, and Calgary. See the full list of dates below.

Atmosphere formed in 1996 and includes Slug aka Sean Daley) and DJ/producer Ant, aka Anthony Davis. Since their debut album Overcast! In 1997, the group has made released a total of 12 records, with 9 of them being full-length studio albums.

Atmosphere “The Wherever Tour – North America” Remaining Dates :

02/14/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

02/15/20 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

02/16/20 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

02/18/20 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Concert House

02/19/20 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

02/21/20 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater (w/ added special guests Blimes and Gab) SOLD OUT

02/22/20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo (w/ added special guests Blimes and Gab) SOLD OUT

02/23/20 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom SOLD OUT

02/25/20 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

02/26/20 – Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Centre

02/28/20 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre SOLD OUT

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna