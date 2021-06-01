Cypress Hill and Atmosphere Announce Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 1st, 2021 - 8:41 PM

Cypress Hill and Atmosphere are set to go on tour together this August with turntablist Z-Trip supporting. The tour will stick to the Western half of the United States, only going as far East as Texas.

The Texas shows are the first on the schedule. They’ll be playing four dates in the state, starting with a concert at Irving Music Factory in Irving, TX on August 6, and a concert at White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX on August 7. Some other locations they’ve planned include Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on August 13, Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater in San Diego, CA on August 14, The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA on August 19 and a final show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on August 28.

They’ll also be playing three festivals after the tour ends, Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY on September 23, 2021, Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL on November 11, 2021 and Closer To The Sun in Riviera Maya, Mexico on December 8, 2021.

Tickets go on-sale here this Friday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pre-sale is also available for anyone who signs up to Z-Trip’s newsletter at djztrip.com.

Cypress Hill released their first album in eight years, Elephant on Acid, in 2018. They released their first new single since then in March 2021 called “Champion Sound,” in advance of a livestream called the “World’s Largest Smoke Sesh” on 4/20/21. Members of the rap group have been featured on albums by other classic rap artists as well, including Kool Keith and Public Enemy. They had also been making music as Prophets of Rage with the instrumentalists from Rage Against the Machine, but that supergroup disbanded in 2019 following Rage Against the Machine’s decision to reunite.

Atmosphere released their latest album The Day Before Halloween on October 30, 2020. They’ve been much more consistent with how frequently they release music ever since they began releasing music in 1997, including their classic albums God Loves Ugly (2001) and When Life Gives You Lemons, You Paint That Shit Gold (2008).

Cypress Hill 2021 Tour Dates

8/6 – Irving, TX – Irving Music Factory

8/7 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

8/8 – New Braunfels, TX – White Water Amphitheater

8/10 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

8/11 – Albuquerque, NM – Expo New Mexico

8/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine

8/14 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

8/15 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

8/17 – North Las Vegas, NV – Craig Ranch Amphitheater

8/19 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre Berkeley

8/20 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

8/21 – Spokane, WA – Pavilion at Riverfront

8/22 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

8/25 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

8/26 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/27 – Sandy, UT – Rio Tinto Stadium

8/28 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna