Global Citizen Release Stand Up Compilation Album Featuring Contributions From Andra Day, Yola, Big Freedia And More

Global Citizen an advocacy group against poverty released a compilation album of cover songs entitled Stand Up. The album is released to benefit those affected by poverty and features many artists including Jordin Sparks, PJ Morton, Andra Day, Yola and Big Freedia.

The album opens with the song “Come Together” performed by Jordin Sparks and MILCK originally performed by The Beatles. Hammond B-3 organ, electric guitars, bass and drums complete the songs instrumentation. The song has a gospel/jazz/alternative fusion sound. Compared to the original the cover has much more of a church feel to it whereas the original sounds like a standard 1960’s progressive rock/alternative rock sound.

Lucky Daye, Big Freedia and BJRNCK teamed up to cover “Be Thankful For What You’ve Got” originally performed by William DeVaughn. The cover opens with a rap over a standard hip hop beat. Drums, Rhodes Piano, bass and Fender guitar are the instruments used in the cover. The cover sounds like a standard hip hop song whereas the original is a soul song. DeVaughn’s version of the song has Hammond B-3 organ, vibraphone, bongo drums, percussion, bass and Fender guitar. Additionally DeVaughn’s version is seven minutes in length while the cover is only two minutes and 45 seconds long.

Andra Day and Chelsea Collins cover Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground.” Day and Collin’s cover uses a brass section, a saxophone, bass, drums, B-3 and electric guitar with wah pedal effect. Wonder’s version has a Hohner D6 clavinet with a wah pedal effect, bass, guitar and drums. The original is played in the key of Eb minor with the cover version played in F minor. The cover also features more vocal harmonies than the original.

photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado