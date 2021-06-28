Lorde To Sell Solar Power In a “First-of-Its Kind Discless Format” as an Eco-Friendly Music Box

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 28th, 2021 - 6:04 PM

Although Lorde won’t be releasing Solar Power as a CD due to environmental concerns, she revealed that it will still be available at retail locations as an “eco-conscious Music Box.” The music box will come with extra visual material as well as a high-quality download code, among other things.

A press release explains that this “first-of-its kind, discless format” is meant to serve as a replacement for CDs. It details that the “extra visual content” will include handwritten notes and Music Box-exclusive photos, among other minor additions. In addition to high quality download codes, the download card will include two exclusive bonus tracks and allow for fans to access some other surprises.

Lorde explained the concept, “I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD. I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”

She stated that the album’s largely inspired by nature. “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde said. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

However, Lorde will still be selling Solar Power on vinyl. She recently explained her reasoning to The Guardian, “I’m not a climate activist, I’m a pop star. I stoke the fire of a giant machine, spitting out emissions as I go. There is a lot I don’t know.”

Solar Power is set to be released on August 20 via Universal Music New Zealand. It was led by the title track, which Lorde described as “the first of the rays. It’s about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June…” Her previous record was 2017’s Melodrama, which featured singles like “Green Light,” “Sober” and “Perfect Places.”

The New Zealand-based pop star also revealed 2022 dates for a Solar Power world tour, including stops in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the US, the UK and continental Europe. The US shows will include shows at venues such as the Opry House in Nashville, TN, Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY, The Met in Philadelphia, PA, The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL, WaMu Theatre in Seattle, WA, Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA and a final US date at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CA.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna