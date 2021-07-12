Gojira Announces Additional 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Jerry Morales July 12th, 2021 - 9:55 PM

French heavy metal band Gojira extends their U.S. tour to Spring 2022 with special guest alternative metal band Deftones. These tour dates were originally scheduled for the summer but were ultimately postponed to the Spring.

The Grammy-nominated band had previously announced tour dates for Fall 2021 with support from hardcore punk band Knocked Loose and thrash metal trio Alien Weaponry. These dates include appearances at the Louder Than Life festival, Knotfest Iowa and the Aftershock festival.

The Spring leg will begin on April 14 in Portland, OR at the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum before ending on May 28 in Minneapolis, MN at the Armory. The tour includes stops at the iconic Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NV on April 22, the Stone Pony Summer Stage at Asbury Park, NJ on May 14 and the historic Met in Philadelphia, PA on May 18.

Both legs of the upcoming tour are in support of their latest project, Fortitude, which was released this April to critical acclaim. The album debuted in the top 15 of the Billboard 200 chart and features the singles “Born For One Thing,” “Amazonia” and “The Chant.” Fortitude follows up the band’s previous album, Magma, which earned nominations for “Best Rock Album” and “Best Metal Performance” at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Gojira has additionally announced that all tickets purchased for the original summer tour will be honored for the 2022 dates. For more information on Gojira’s tour dates and tickets, visit www.gojira-music.com/.

Gojira Spring 2022 American Tour Dates

4/14 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

4/16 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theatre

4/18 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

4/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

4/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan

4/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

4/25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

4/28 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

4/30 – Houston TX – White Oak Music Hall

5/2 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

5/3 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

5/6 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

5/7 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

5/8 – Cincinnati, OH – ICON Music Center

5/10 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

5/11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

5/13 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

5/14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

5/15 – New York City, NY – Pier 17

5/17 – Washington DC – The Anthem

5/18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

5/19 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

5/21 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

5/22 – Toronto, ON – Echo Beach

5/24 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

5/26 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

5/27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

5/28 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat