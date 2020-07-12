Sparks Join Forces With Iconic Animator Cyriak For New “Existential Threat” Music Video

Home News Peter Mann July 12th, 2020 - 12:15 AM

Pacific Palisades, California-based art pop duo, Sparks, recently premiered their eccentrically creative animated music video for their latest single entitled, “Existential Threat.” Their latest musical offering is from their twenty-fourth full length studio album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, released digitally back in May with a physical album release last Friday, July 3, via BMG.

Sparks’ latest single “Existential Threat” is a bubbly bombastic piece of symphonic pop. According to a press release, “The video was created by the iconic animator Cyriak, known for his subversive and surreal work.” Both the track itself and accompanied music video lend itself to a wildly satirical look at people’s anxiety and the preoccupation of impending death. To watch the music video for Spark’s ‘Existential Threat” stream below, via YouTube.

Sparks is a creative team made up of siblings, Ron and Russel Mael. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic shifting the music industries approach to touring and promoting album releases, Sparks’ longevity proves that the duo does not rest on their laurels. As previously reported, here on mxdwn, Sparks released their single “All That” in isolation, “Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sparks (made up of siblings, Ron and Russell Mael) are joined by their accompaniment in a livestream eclectically assembled performance of “All That.” Filmed in isolation, each member is depicted, showcased in the video on an array of screens, in their respective homes. Ron is at the keyboards while Russell provides the mellow groove’s vocals.”

According to the aforementioned press release, Sparks collectively praise the video’s animator Cyriak’s subversively animated approach, saying:

“The incredibly manic and overwhelming nature of the existential threats that are facing all of us nowadays and our reaction to those threats, expressed musically and lyrically in our song ‘The Existential Threat’, are brilliantly demonstrated in the frightening and beautiful video for the song by Cyriak.”

Sharing the duo’s mutual sentiments is the music video animator Cyriak’s enthusiasm in collaborating with Sparks on their latest single “Existential Threat,” saying:

“When I was asked to make a music video for Sparks, I could hardly believe it. They sent me the whole of their new album to choose from, and there was this one song that immediately stood out – ‘The Existential Threat’. Not only did the music fit perfectly with my animation style, the subject of existential dread is something I have been fascinated by for as long as I can remember. It was like I could see the whole video inside my head as I listened to the song.

The brief was totally open, but I felt this track deserved more than just some crazy visuals. It has a psychology driving it, and a feeling that hangs over us all, especially in these modern times of information overload. Are these threats real, or imaginary? Are they just a paranoid delusion, or do we ignore them at our peril? It was great fun making this video, and I hope it makes people think about their inevitable impending death in a more light-hearted way.”