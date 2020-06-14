Sparks Release Video For “All That- Live In Isolation”

Home News Peter Mann June 14th, 2020 - 8:30 AM

Pacific Palisades, California-based pop/rock band Sparks has a long standing career that spans over fifty years and the glam, synth-pop group have recently released a music video, “All That (Live in Isolation).” Their latest music offering is the first cut off the group’s twenty-fourth full length studio album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, via BMG released just last month. As previously reported by Glide Magazine, “In this video, filmed in lockdown, Ron and Russell Mael are accompanied by members of their band – Alex Casnoff, Eli Pearl, Evan Weiss and Stevie Nistor.”

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sparks (made up of siblings, Ron and Russell Mael) are joined by their accompaniment in a livestream eclectically assembled performance of “All That.” Filmed in isolation, each member is depicted, showcased in the video on an array of screens, in their respective homes. Ron is at the keyboards while Russell provides the mellow groove’s vocals. Simultaneously, Ron is shown on different screens using his hands as a constant percussion also vibrantly dancing whilst his body is bouncing up and down in delight. The other members join in providing additional instrumentation and background vocals. It’s rejuvenating to see the band in good spirits, considering the circumstances of the band having to practice social distancing in their latest music video.

As previously reported here on mxdwn, the band announced multiple exciting forthcoming projects, which includes “…the duo’s upcoming documentary, which will be directed by Edgar Wright.” The duo will also be embarking on a Fall European Tour which will commence, “… October 11th in Oslo, Norway and will wrap up on October 27th in Dublin, Ireland. They have also written a new musical film titled Annette, which will feature high-profile actors Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, and will be directed by Leos Carax.”

Last year, alternative rock band Red Kross covered Sparks’ 1994 single “When Do I Get To Sing ‘My Way'” off Kross’ eighth studio album, Beyond The Door. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “For their rendition, Redd Kross’ frontman Jeff McDonald does not deviate from the lyrics whatsoever, but the band definitely changes the more electronic dance pop feel of the original. Instead they opt for a more garage band approach and trade in the synth melodies with more hard rock chords.”

To watch the latest music video for Sparks’ “All That (Live in Isolation)” stream below, via YouTube.