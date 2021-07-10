Logic Releases Motivational New Single “Get Up”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan July 10th, 2021 - 4:42 PM

Logic has just released a new motivational single titled “Get Up.” This song is the 2nd single that Logic has dropped in the last two weeks, with his spacey trap anthem, “Vaccine,” coming before it. With the release of his new singles, Logic has fans guessing whether he will be releasing his next album, presumably Bobby Tarantino III, anytime soon.

“Get Up” starts with an atmospheric synth melody, a relaxing guitar groove and soothing background vocals from Logic, as he sings the refrain “Aw, yeah.” The song progresses with some classic Logic boom-bap style drums and inspiring lyrics. In the chorus he sings, “Every time I fall you know I get up,” giving the song a positive, motivational energy. In the first verse, Logic has a laid-back tone in his voice and flow, singing the lyrics instead of rapping like he usually does. The lyric “I can’t believe I finally found a family,” shows that Logic is in a better place now living with his new family. In the 2nd verse, Logic speeds up his flow as the hi-hats and trap-style drums follow him into the forefront. As a whole, “Get Up” is a slower paced, feel-good track from the high-energy rapper Logic, showing the world that he’s doing well with his friends and family.

Logic announced his “retirement” not even a year ago, following what was said to be his final album, No Pressure. He had decided to retire to focus more of his time on his family, especially his newborn son. However, about 6 months after his retirement, Logic released a project titled Planetory Destruction under the name Doc D. In April and May, he collabed with iconic producer Madlib to form the duo MadGic, and released songs “Mars Only pt. 3” and “Raddest Dad.” He finally announced his official return to music in June, releasing the song “Intro” with a press release stating “I’m Back.” To top it off, Logic released a compilation album called YS Collection Vol. 1 on June 25. It contains old tracks from Logic’s Young Sinatra series of mixtapes that were not previously on all streaming platforms.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz