Logic Ends “Retirement” After Less Than a Year, Announces New Project Madgic with Madlib and Releases New Song “Mars Only pt. 3”

Kaido Strange April 24th, 2021 - 12:41 PM

Loop-master and rapper Logic has called it quits–on his retirement plans. Only last year did Logic announce his retirement plans for him to come out of the woodworks and state the opposite.

Whilst announcing a ‘not-retirement’ he also released a new song with Madlib. The new song, entitled “Mars Only pt. 3” has implied mentions and references to a full album (MadGic) collaboration with Madlib and that it was recorded during the pandemic.

Have a listen:

The looping of the instruments are on point as you would expect from Logic, and Madlib’s full on commitment never ceases to amaze. The lyrics within the song do imply an album that was made during the pandemic: “Logic and Madlib as MadGic, your catalogue tragic/Fuck a underground, fuck a pop sound/Made this whole album in a lockdown, hip hop is our town.”

Although earlier this month, Logic did release another song entitled, “Tired in Malibu” which already hinted to fans that he was more than likely not retiring.

Logic’s previous album, No Pressure was released last year whilst Madlib’s Sound Ancestors was released in February of this year and was a collaboration with Four Tet’s Kieran Hebden.

Photo credit Boston Lynn Schulz.