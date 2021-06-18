Logic Releases Statement Saying “I’m Back” Along with New Song “Intro”

Home News Ellie Lin June 18th, 2021 - 9:56 AM

Rapper Logic has announced his return to the music industry with his new song “Intro,” released on June 16, 2021. The artist also released a short statement through his attorney in a press release, stating “I’m Back.”

The track begins with a synth piano and a muted horn section. As Logic begins to rap, the energy of the track picks up, a chorus of voices behind him humming. The song centers itself around success– Logic raps “I got rent, I got bills, I got a record deal/Don’t wanna give up on my dreams because I know I got skills,” but also reflects later on in the song: “I was destined a life of nothin’, my parents both fiends/My name is Logic, I wrote this record at nineteen/And now at thirty-one, I read pages from my old rhymebook/Thinkin’ ’bout the time that it took to get here”



The release comes after Logic announced his retirement last July with the release of his album No Pressure. Though he was retired, Logic did release a song called “Tired in Malibu,” and collaborated with artist Madlib to form “MadGic,” and released two songs, “Mars Only Pt. 3” and “Raddest Dad.” This announcement and single release likely means the formal end to the rapper’s “retirement.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz