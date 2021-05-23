Logic and Madlib Team Up On New Song “Raddest Dad”

Home News Krista Marple May 23rd, 2021 - 7:00 PM

Logic and Madlib have collaborated yet again to release their new track “Raddest Dad” under their project MadGic. This is their second track under MadGic with “Mars Only pt. 3” being their first, which was released in April.

With the release of their first single, MadGic hinted that they would be dropping an album together in the near future. “Mars Only pt. 3” contains a line that states “Made this whole album in a lockdown,” which has led to speculation that their debut album is nearly, if not completely, ready for release. “Raddest Dad” also features a hint at a new album where Logic states, “Not a single hook on the album.”

“Raddest Dad” immediately starts off with rapid bars that just don’t stop. The nearly two-minute long track holds a consistent beat that is accompanied by Logic’s undeniably fantastic verses. “I came back to spit now/ When you build it from the ground up/ People wanna rip down/ Fuck you, sit down.”

Logic announced last summer that he would be retiring from rapping after the release of his album No Pressure. He had not released any new content until the start of his project with Madlib. Logic had become a father shortly before he announced his retirement which prompted him to state that he was looking forward to focusing on becoming a great father and taking time away from the music scene.

Madlib also recently teamed up with Four Tet on the track “Dirtknock,” which was featured on their recent collaborative album Sound Ancestors. The album was released on January 29 via Madlib Invazion. Madlib also spent a lot of his 2020 being featured on several livestream events, which were a popular alternative to in-person concerts and gatherings. In October of 2020, he was featured the lineup for a livestream concert series alongside artists like Acra, Bradford Cox, Jessica Pratt, the Microphones and many more.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz